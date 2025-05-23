37K flags placed on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day to honor fallen Mass. service members

BOSTON — More than 37,000 American flags were placed on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day weekend in honor of fallen service members who called Massachusetts home.

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund and Home Base teamed up to plant the annual display at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Boston Common flag display

The flags have been planted every year since 2010 in memory and honor of every man and woman who gave his or her life defending America since the Revolutionary War.

The display will remain up for public viewing through 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group