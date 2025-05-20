32 students safely evacuated after bus crashes into pole in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — 32 students were safely evacuated after a bus crashed into pole in Hopkinton on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:26 a.m., Hopkinton Fire and Police were called to the scene of a bus crash on the Cedar Street Extension.

Upon arrival, crews found a bus that had crashed into a telephone pole, causing power lines to fall and rest just above the roof of the bus, police said.

Thirty-two students and the driver were inside the bus, and crews determined that no one had life-threatening injuries.

Due to the proximity of the downed power lines to the bus roof, all students were required to remain onboard until the power could be safely de-energized.

Eversource arrived on the scene and, around 8:49, once the lines were confirmed to be de-energized, students were safely evacuated from the bus and transported via another school bus to Hopkinton Middle School.

All students were evaluated by school nurses and paramedics.

Only minor injuries were reported, and students were either released to class or dismissed to their parents.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Cedar Street Extension remains closed as Eversource works to replace the pole and restore power to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group