3 youths facing charges after flipping stolen car in wild Salem crash caught on camera, police say

SALEM, Mass. — Three youths are facing charges after allegedly flipping a stolen vehicle on a busy street in Salem on Monday night.

According to Salem police, around 7:43 p.m. officers put out a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) for a vehicle, described as a 2018 white Kia Soul, being driven erratically, with no lights, in the area of Salem Street.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Broad Street on Sunday.

A patrol officer observed the vehicle parked on Salem Street and as the responding officer exited his cruiser, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed in the direction of Harbor Street.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their blue lights, however, the vehicle failed to stop. Approximately 44 seconds after the vehicle was sighted and attempted to be stopped, the stolen car crashed in the area of 140 Washington Street.

Officers found that the vehicle had rolled over onto its roof, across the median that separates both the inbound and outbound lanes of Washington Street, police said.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle, one male and two females, all juveniles, were able to extricate themselves and were placed under arrest and transported to the police station for booking and medical evaluation.

One of the juveniles was transported to Salem Hospital for evaluation and later released.

The male from Lynn will be charged with larceny and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, negligent operation, speed greater than reasonable, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, failure to stop (red light) and a passing violation.

The two females will be charged with larceny and receiving a stolen vehicle.

After booking and medical evaluation, all three juveniles were released to their parents or guardian.

