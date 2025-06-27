3-year-old boy dead after being hit by car in Woonsocket, Rhode Island

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Police say that a three-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car in Woonsocket.
According to Boston 25’s affiliate WPRI, the incident occurred Thursday evening, when a child riding a bike near the intersection of Mason Street and 10th Avenue was struck by a vehicle.
At this time, the victim has not been identified, and it is unknown whether any charges have been filed against the driver.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
