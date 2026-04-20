Motorcyclist killed, another injured in weekend crash on I-95 in Maine, state police say

SIDNEY, Maine — A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Maine over the weekend, state police said.

Adam Robinson, 61, of Sangerville, died in the crash, state police said in a statement on Sunday night.

Another motorcyclist, Jayson Lancaster, 28, of Carmel, who was riding alongside Robinson on another motorcycle, suffered minor injuries.

At approximately 5:36 p.m. Saturday, state police received multiple reports of a crash involving two motorcycles on I-95 northbound at mile marker 120 in Sidney.

A preliminary investigation found that Robinson, riding a 2006 Harley Davidson, and Lancaster, riding a 2008 Harley Davidson, were traveling together in the northbound lane.

After passing another vehicle, both motorcycles merged back into the right lane, state police said. Robinson’s motorcycle appeared to have a mechanical defect that caused the brakes to seize.

Robinson was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Lancaster, who was riding in close proximity to Robinson, was unable to avoid the crash and was also ejected from his motorcycle, state police said. He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact Trooper Keenan Blier at 207-973-3700, extension 9.

Assisting Maine State Police on Saturday were Sidney Rescue and MaineDOT.

Sidney is a small town in Kennebec County, southwest of Waterville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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