3 teens accused of firing 66 rounds of ammunition in Salem neighborhood held without bail

SALEM, Mass. — Three local teens accused of firing 66 rounds of ammunition in a Salem neighborhood in April were held without bail on Tuesday, the district attorney said.

Ronnie Lee Cato III, 19, of Boston; Richardson Frederic, 18, of Somerville, and John King-Marshall, 18, of Quincy, pleaded not guilty in Essex County Superior Court to the charges they are facing, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

All three are charged with four counts of armed assault to murder, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Prosecutors called the hail of gunfire on April 14 “a targeted attack in a residential Salem neighborhood, hitting surrounding buildings, vehicles, and objects.”

A doorbell camera captured the moment shots rang out on Albion Street in Salem just before 7 a.m. on April 14. Salem Police responded to the incident and made three arrests on Friday, April 18.

Judge Elizabeth Dunigan ordered Cato, Frederic and King-Marshall held without bail on dangerousness, Tucker said.

They are due back in court on Aug. 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

