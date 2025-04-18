3 people arrested after hail of gunfire sent bullets flying through Salem neighborhood

SALEM, Mass. — Three people have been arrested after a hail of gunfire sent bullets flying through a neighborhood in Salem, nearly hitting a rideshare driver as he picked up passengers earlier this week.

The Salem Police Department on Friday announced the arrests and said that two firearms believed to have been used in the Albion Street shooting on Monday morning had been recovered by investigators.

Police didn’t release the names of the alleged shooters, but said three adults were facing charges.

“We took this case very seriously, as did a team of our law enforcement partners,” police said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “More to follow!”

Although no one was hit by the gunfire, video of the chaos that was captured on a doorbell camera left neighborhood residents rattled. Witnesses recalled seeing three gunmen open fire while an Uber driver was picking up people.

“It was loud, it sounded like fireworks, and it was really, really scary,” Walter Simpson said.

Henry Aguilar added, “They looked like they were running away, they looked like they were being shot at.”

Officers responding to the scene of the shooting found the road littered with bullet casings.

Police said the suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

“Gunplay on the streets of Salem is unacceptable,” the department said after the shooting.

Investigators noted that they don’t believe the incident was random.

Additional details are expected to be revealed when the suspects face a judge later on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

