3 students on Cape Cod hospitalized after ‘reactions’ to eating something on school bus

YARMOUTH, Mass — Three students on Cape Cod were taken to a hospital after they each had “reactions” after eating something on a school bus Thursday morning, school officials said.

The students reportedly ate something that looked like a chocolate bar on their way to the Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School, Superident Marc Smith told Boston 25.

All of the involved students were doing well as of Thursday afternoon and we were with their parents, Smith said.

The Dennis-Yarmouth School Department is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group