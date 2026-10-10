3 people taken into custody after allegedly stealing cooking oil from Beverly restaurants

BEVERLY, Mass. — Three people were taken into custody after allegedly stealing more than 750 gallons of cooking oil from two restaurants in Beverly.

According to Beverly police, officers were called to Cabot Street around 6:30 a.m. after the owner of Anchor Pub and Grille reported suspicious people removing cooking oil from behind the building using a hose and pump. Multiple witnesses also reported seeing the suspects removing the oil.

“My neighbor sent me a picture of that van over there with a hose going into my grease dumpster and asked me if these guys were supposed to be here, and I said no I’m going to call the cops they’re stealing the oil from us,” owner of Anchor Pub and Grille Bob Boudreau said.

“It’s happened once before, and I guess it’s more valuable now and it’s worth stealing. I don’t know how much they get but they do get something for it.”

Police said 750 gallons of oil were found inside the truck, along with pumping equipment. The oil was also allegedly taken from Beverly House of Pizza next door.

Beverly police said none of the people taken into custody appeared to speak English and that they are facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group