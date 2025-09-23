3 people taken to the hospital after double shooting, crash in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital after a double shooting and a crash in a Boston neighborhood.

According to Boston police, around 10:53 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 37 Temple Street in Mattapan.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were treated on scene and transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police also say a vehicle involved in the incident was also found crashed nearby.

A third individual, a family member of one of the victims, was transported to the hospital as a precaution but was not injured.

Evidence markers and a bullet casing were found near the vehicle.

Broken glass and crime scene tape remained on the scene early Tuesday morning.

Investigators were seen examining the car and the surrounding area

The connection between the bullet casing and the car accident is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

