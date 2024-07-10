3 people shot in MBTA parking lot in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Three people have been shot at an MBTA parking lot in Brockton.

According to Brockton Police, a call came in around 3:13 a.m. for reports of people shot at the Montello Station.

Police have created a line with their cruisers to block off the side of the parking lot where the crime scene is.

Two people were dropped off at a hospital and a third was taken by an ambulance.

MBTA Transit police Lt. Mark Gillespie tells Boston 25 that one woman and two males were shot.

The shooting appears to be random and there are no suspects.

Montello Station remains open for commuters and the shooting is under investigation.

Brockton Police & Transit Police fill the Montello Station parking lot, we’re working to find out what happened @boston25 pic.twitter.com/LDncne9ZO6 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) July 10, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

