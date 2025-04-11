3 people rescued after boat runs aground in Boston harbor

BOSTON — Crews rescued several people after their vessel ran aground on Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast Sector, the fishing vessel Eileen Rita ran aground near Green Island, causing it to capsize.

Pictures show the vessel partially submerged near a rocky outcropping.

Green Island vessel runs aground (U.S. Coast Guard Northeast)

Three people were rescued and there were no injuries reported, according to the coast guard. Those individuals were transferred to the care of EMS for evaluation.

The Coast Guard Management Division is conducting a pollution response.

The incident remains under investigation.

#BREAKING: #USCG Sector Boston, @BostonPilots , local partners rescued 3 people after fishing vessel Eileen Rita ran aground near Green island. No injuries reported and individuals transferred to EMS. #USCG Incident Management Division underway to conduct pollution response. pic.twitter.com/I7W8c7pPc6 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 11, 2025

