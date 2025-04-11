Local

3 people rescued after boat runs aground in Boston harbor

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Green Island vessel runs aground (U.S. Coast Guard Northeast)
BOSTON — Crews rescued several people after their vessel ran aground on Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast Sector, the fishing vessel Eileen Rita ran aground near Green Island, causing it to capsize.

Pictures show the vessel partially submerged near a rocky outcropping.

Three people were rescued and there were no injuries reported, according to the coast guard. Those individuals were transferred to the care of EMS for evaluation.

The Coast Guard Management Division is conducting a pollution response.

The incident remains under investigation.

