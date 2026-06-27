3 people hospitalized after bus crashes into western Mass. storefront

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving an SUV and a bus that sent the bus into a building in Springfield on Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to 991 Main Street just after 7:30 a.m. for a reported collision found a bus that had struck the front of 931 Main Street following the crash.

A total of three people were taken to a local hospital with injuries, including the bus driver and two passengers from the SUV. There was no immediate word on the severity of those injuries.

Photos shared by the Springfield Fire Department showed a Pioneer Valley Transit bus lodged against Milano Imported Foods with heavy front-end damage.

The bus has since been removed from the scene, and Main Street has reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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