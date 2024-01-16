3 Massachusetts natives take home awards at 75th Emmys

LOS ANGELES — Three Massachusetts natives took home awards at the 75th Primetime Emmys on Monday night for their roles in the hit shows that they starred in.

Ayo Edebiri, 28, of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for playing chef Sydney Adamu in the Hulu show “The Bear.”

“This is a show about family, and found family and real family,” Edebiri said from the stage as she accepted the first trophy of the night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Edebiri was a first-time nominee. She also recently won her first Golden Globe.

Edebiri attended the Boston Latin School before moving on to New York University.

Edebiri is also known for her roles in “Bottoms,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” and “Big Mouth,” among many other credits.

Ayo Edebiri, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Bear," poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 46, of Amherst, also earned his first Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in “The Bear.”

Moss-Bachrach plays Richard “Richie” Jeromovich, the right-hand man of chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

Moss-Bachrach is also known for playing the role of David Lieberman in “The Punisher” and Desi Harperin in “Girls.”

He attended high school at Amherst Regional High School and graduated from Columbia University.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jennifer Coolidge, 62, of Norwell, won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series for playing Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

“I wanna thank all the evil gays,” Coolidge joked in a shoutout to a viral moment from her character Tanya.

In January 2023, Coolidge was named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Coolidge is also well known for playing Stifler’s sultry mom in “American Pie” and sage manicurist Paulette in “Legally Blonde.”

Coolidge’s other film credits include roles in “Best In Show,” “A Mighty Wind,” and “Shotgun Wedding.”

She has appeared in multiple other television shows including “Seinfeld,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “Nip/Tuck.”

Jennifer Coolidge accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The White Lotus" during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

