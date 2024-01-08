Boston native Ayo Edebiri wins Golden Globe for performance in ‘The Bear’

BOSTON — Boston native Ayo Edebiri won her first Golden Globe on Sunday night for her leading performance in the second season of the hit Hulu show “The Bear.”

Edebiri, 28, who has played chef Sydney Adamu in the comedy-drama since 2022, won the Globe in the category “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series.”

After earning the big win, Edebiri thanked the assistants of her agents and managers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 81st Golden Globe Awards - Press Room Jeremy Allen White, from left, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach pose in the press room with the award for best television series, musical or comedy for "The Bear" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“To the people who answer my emails, you’re the real ones,” Edebiri said.

Edebiri is also known for her roles in “Bottoms,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” and “Big Mouth,” among many other credits.

Edebiri attended the Boston Latin School before moving on to New York University.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group