3 airlines report being illuminated by green laser near Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after the crews aboard three commercial flights reported being illuminated by a green laser while operating near Boston‘s Logan International Airport on Monday night, officials said.

The affected flights included United Airlines Flight 2356, Southwest Airlines Flight 559, and Republic Airways Flight 4580, according to the FAA.

There were no reported injuries.

The FAA has notified local law enforcement and launched an investigation.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime and poses a serious safety risk as lasers can temporarily blind or disorient pilots, endangering passengers and crew.

Nationally, pilots reported 12,840 laser strikes to the FAA last year, marking a three percent decrease from 2023.

People who shine lasers at an aircraft can face hefty fines or prison time.

The FAA urges anyone who witnesses a laser strike to report it immediately.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group