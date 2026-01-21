$2K reward offered to help catch person who poached deer in New Hampshire

PIERMONT, N.H. — Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for poaching a deer during closed hunting season.

The poached 10-point buck was found dead near Route 25C in Piermont earlier this month, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials said in a statement this week.

On Jan. 3, a conservation officer was notified about the buck found dead near the edge of a field. Investigators believe that the animal was shot during the closed hunting season and left where it was shot.

Investigators noted vehicle tracks accompanied by foot prints in the snow-covered field the day the buck was found, officials said.

Evidence at the scene “has led officers to believe the shooter made minimal effort to locate this animal,” officials said.

A local resident recently pledged $1,000 to the person who can provide information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

New Hampshire Operation Game Thief officials said they will match this offer, bringing the total reward to $2000.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Conservation Officer Masucci at nicholas.a.masucci@wildlife.nh.gov or New Hampshire State Police at 603-846-3333.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

