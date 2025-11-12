27 Mega Millions tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot surges to $965M

BOSTON — Nearly 30 Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts won smaller prizes in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The numbers chosen on Nov. 11 were 10, 13, 40, 42, 46, and gold Mega Ball 1.

No jackpot winners were selected on Tuesday, sending the game’s ultimate prize for Friday’s upcoming drawing to an estimated $965 million.

Twenty-seven tickets sold locally did, however, win smaller prizes, the Massachusetts State Lottery’s website showed.

$2,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Petro Plus in Chelmsford

$2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Mayfair Foods in Allston

$2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Quality Mart in Springfield

$2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Pleasant Valley in Methuen

$2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Sona’s One Stop in Brockton

$2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Prime Energy in Fitchburg

$1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Sunny’s Convenience in Easton

$1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at 14-58 Liquors in Hanson

$1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Topps Liquors And More in Leominster

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at One Stop Market in Beverly

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Super Petroleum in Lawrence

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Cumberland in Wareham

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at White Eagle Wine & Liquors in Chicopee

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Mobile Speedy Mart in Wareham

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Big Y in West Springfield

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Beach Bluff Liquors in Marblehead

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Dairy Mart in Revere

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Wellesley Variety in Wellesley

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at Walpole Discount Beer in Walpole

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at Lucky Choice in Woburn

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at People’s Food Mart in Medford

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at Pine Crest Convenience in Stoughton

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at Cape Mart in Hyannis

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at Ultra Mart in Leominster

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at Om Hilltop Farms in Bellingham

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at Cape Mart in Hyannis

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at Ultra Mart in Leominster

Twenty-two other tickets sold in Massachusetts also won smaller prizes in the Nov. 7 drawing.

The jackpot was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27.

Mega Millions drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

They are $5 each.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group