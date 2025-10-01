$25K reward in 1978 Webster missing persons case

WEBSTER, Mass. — A $25,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the disappearance of Andrew Amato, who vanished 47 years ago in Webster, Massachusetts.

Andrew Amato was four years old when he disappeared in 1978.

Andrew’s family continues to search for answers about his disappearance. Despite the passage of time, they remain hopeful that new information will come to light.

Anyone with information about Andrew Amato’s disappearance is urged to contact the Webster Police. Tips can also be submitted online to the FBI.

