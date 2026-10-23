Stoneham Square is getting a makeover, but businesses say construction is taking a toll

STONEHAM, Mass. — Stoneham Square is in the middle of a major transformation, but for the businesses trying to stay open during construction, getting through the project has been a challenge.

Road closures, blocked parking lots and construction equipment have made it difficult for customers to get around downtown and, business owners say, even harder to get people through their doors.

“Just a little stressful, kind of like a minefield,” said Christine Carpentieri, owner of Christine’s Sweet Shoppe and More.

For businesses in Stoneham Square, being easy to get to is important. These are places where people stop in for their favorite meal, grab a quick drink or pick up an ice cream.

But lately, even longtime customers have found themselves running into construction.

“I just come to get an ice cream, and it’s closed,” Stoneham resident Bonne Eicher said.

John Henaghan, of Nobility Hill Tavern, said parking and access have become major issues.

“A lot of people, they drive by, they can’t find parking, and they just continue on,” Henaghan said.

Carpentieri said the crews have been great and as helpful as possible when it comes to construction updates day to day but the disruptions around her business have been tough to navigate.

“Franklin Street has been on and off blocked, the parking lot on and off blocked, all the streets around us, on and off blocked,” she said.

The work is part of the Stoneham Square Downtown Redesign Project, which is now fully underway.

Henaghan said construction wrapping up for the day around 5 p.m. helps his evening business, but afternoons have been especially difficult.

Explaining that this time of year is usually much busier.

“They completely blocked the entrance today, and I understand it’s a project that needs to be done, but it’s hurting us a great deal,” he said.

Town officials shared plans and renderings with Boston 25 that show what Stoneham Square is expected to look like when the work is finished. Plans include opportunities for outdoor dining, new plantings and street furniture, public gathering space, wider crosswalks and curb extensions.

The project was made possible by a $4 million grant through the Commonwealth’s MassWorks Infrastructure Program.

But while town leaders are looking ahead to the finished product, some residents are focused on the difficulties they’re experiencing right now.

Eicher said getting around has become so frustrating that she’s ready for a change.

“It’s crazy. I can’t even get out of my driveway half the time,” she said.

“I’m moving in April. I’ve had enough.”

The project isn’t scheduled to be completed until June 2027, but business owners are hoping the worst of the disruption will soon be behind them.

For Henaghan, closing for any amount of time isn’t something he wants to consider.

“We’re a family-owned restaurant. I am here. I have to be here,” he said. “Someone smarter than me may close, but I’m here every day and we are just trying to make the best of it.”

Carpentieri is taking a similar approach, finding new ways to reach customers while access to her shop remains difficult.

“My game plan is just to be nice and be as nice as possible, get all our social media going,” she said. “We just started DoorDash just to, you know, run some contests, get kids involved, make it fun.”

Both businesses say they’ve received plenty of support from people in town, support that can make a major difference while construction continues.

The town says the project remains on track and thanks the businesses for all of their patience.

“Stoneham is fortunate to have a vibrant downtown filled with outstanding locally owned businesses. We encourage residents and visitors alike to continue supporting these businesses throughout construction and to experience the revitalized downtown once the project is complete. We appreciate our business community’s partnership and look forward to a stronger, more welcoming downtown for everyone,” Town Administrator, Dennis J. Sheehan, wrote in an email to Boston 25 news.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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