25 Investigates: Woman linked to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt arrested by ICE in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — ICE has arrested the mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew in Massachusetts, 25 Investigates has learned.

Bruna Ferreira, who has a child with Caroline Leavitt’s brother, Michael Leavitt, was arrested by ICE agents in the Boston area, her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, told 25 Investigates.

Pomerleau told 25 Investigates that Ferreira is no longer together with Michael Leavitt, but that she is still very involved in the 11-year-old boy’s life.

Ferreira was taken to a detention facility in Louisiana.

She is a DACA recipient who is working toward getting a Green Card, according to Pomerleau.

“She was in a lawful immigration process when she got detained,” Pomerleau said.

Pomerleau went on to say that Ferreira has no criminal record and that he believes her ICE detention is illegal.

Ferreira is currently awaiting a court date for a bond hearing.

Karoline Leavitt, a 28-year-old native of Atkinson, New Hampshire, has served as the White House Press Secretary since President Trump’s second term began in early 2025.

Boston 25 News has asked the White House for comment but has yet to hear back.

Boston 25 News has also reached out to ICE for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

