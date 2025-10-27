25 Investigates: Webster family fights to close domestic violence loophole in daughter’s memory

A Webster family continues their fight for change in their daughter’s name. Since 2020, 25 Investigates has documented the Dabrowski family’s push to close a legal loophole that leaves some victims of domestic violence unprotected in the workplace.

In 2019, Amanda Dabrowski was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Asencio, in a domestic violence attack that unfolded inside a crowded Worcester restaurant. A jury convicted Asencio of her murder in 2023.

But months before the killing, Asencio attacked Amanda for the first time inside her Ayer home. She fought him off but was hurt and hospitalized.

“She had a doctor’s note saying she would have to be out of work for at least a week,” said father, Ed Dabrowski. “She never got that opportunity to present it because the next email she got was she was gone.”

Amanda was fired within two days of surviving the first attack. Her mother, Beth Dabrowski, said, “She was devastated. Really. Just could not believe that that happened to her.”

Massachusetts law provides employment protections for victims of domestic violence—up to 15 days of leave—but those protections currently apply only to full-time employees. Amanda was a contract employee through an agency at the pharmaceutical company where she worked.

The Dabrowskis have been fighting to expand that protection to cover all workers.

“They’re fighting for their life and livelihood,” said Beth. “You can’t shut the door on that. You can’t turn away.”

25 Investigates has followed the family as they’ve testified at the State House, session after session, urging lawmakers to act. The bill has advanced in the Senate, but it has repeatedly died in the Massachusetts House.

The bill was put forth again as a standalone measure again this session. It made it our of the Labor and Workforce Development Committee. It’s now sitting in the Ways and Means Committee with no vote scheduled.

Ed Dabrowski has one simple message for lawmakers. “I hope they do what’s right,” he said.

“By completing this, have a little bit more peace for us. Just a smidge,” said Beth.

