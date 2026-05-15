Happening this Weekend: Panda Fest, Asian Art and Food Truck Fest, Classic Rock Concert

The weekend is here, and if you’re looking for something to do around Greater Boston, there are several events offering food, music, and family-friendly activities.

Panda Fest takes over Harvard athletic fields

One of the largest outdoor Asian food festivals in the country is making a stop in Cambridge this weekend. Panda Fest will be held on Harvard University’s soccer field from Friday through Sunday.

The festival features more than 80 Asian food vendors, along with live entertainment, themed merchandise, and interactive activities. The event has a strong panda theme throughout and is expected to draw large crowds. Admission is required, and organizers recommend checking the event website for ticket details and hours.

AAPI festival brings food and culture to Wakefield

North of Boston, Wakefield is hosting its Asian Art and Food Truck Festival on Saturday at Galvin Middle School from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The event highlights a variety of Asian cuisines through local food trucks while also offering hands-on activities for kids, including calligraphy, lantern-making, and fan-making. Live entertainment will be held inside the school auditorium, making it a great option for families.

Classic rock tribute show in Quincy

For music fans, Quincy will host a classic rock concert on Saturday on the lawn next to City Hall.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features three tribute bands performing rock favorites. Food and beverage trucks will also be on-site. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show comfortably.

Whether you’re in the mood for food, culture, or live music, there’s plenty happening across the area this weekend.

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