25 investigates: Trial of former orthopedic surgeon accused of rape ends in hung jury

BOSTON — The trial for a former orthopedic surgeon accused of rape and indecent assault ended in a hung jury. The Middlesex County jury was not polled.

25 Investigates was there in December 2022 when James Devellis was arraigned on these charges. The victim was a person who claimed he was assaulted at Devellis’s home.

But Boston 25 News started hearing from alleged victims of Dr. James Devellis back in 2016. Those victims—teenage boys who were his patients—also shared their complaints with the state medical board when they recalled inappropriate touching during visits with Dr. Devellis.

At that time, the Middlesex District Attorney declined to prosecute due to a loophole in state law that prevented doctors from being prosecuted on many claims of sexual assault and misconduct. 25 Investigates exposed the loophole, which had to do with the consent patients often unknowingly give during medical procedures.

25 Investigates was there in September 2024 when Governor Maura Healey signed a bill into law closing this loophole, so that patients in vulnerable positions can no longer be exploited.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office says it plans to refile the charges against Devellis.

We reached out to Devellis’s attorney in the case and will update when we hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

