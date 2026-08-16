Boston’s Dominican Fest returns with heightened security amid recent city violence

BOSTON — Sunday morning kicked off with the 40th annual Dominican Parade and Festival in Boston.

Dominican heritage and culture were on full display as the parade kicked off on Centre Street before traveling to Franklin Park.

Officials said while it’s a fun-filled day, safety is top of mind.

“This is one of the most beautiful days of the year, every year we get to celebrate with our Dominican community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu Sunday.

Boston police ramped up security ahead of the event following recent concerns of violence in the city and after a shooting the night of the festival in Franklin Park two years ago.

“When those things happen, it’s usually not part of the plan,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox at the parade. “It’s individuals coming here and choosing the choice of violence, so we’re telling folks it’s not the place to come and do that.”

“We have a lot more police out here in general,” said Cox.

Last year, there were no violent incidents surrounding the celebrations.

Mayor Wu said preparations began well in advance to make sure it’s a successful and fun day for all.

“We do everything we can each year to review what’s happened and plan next year’s event but also sit really closely with the organizers,” said Wu. “They had many ideas and many ways we worked to make sure people could get here, have fun, and make it a family friendly event.”

Luis Matos, the president of the festival, said they’re also celebrating the Dominican Republic’s second independence, recognized every year on August 16th.

“When we talk about our second independence, we have pride and we celebrate that throughout,” said Matos.

Massachusetts is home to the fourth largest Dominican population in the country.

“It’s really a pleasure to be here, especially in the city of Boston,” said Carlos Cruz, a Dominican American celebrity chef.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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