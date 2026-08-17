Three people displaced after 2-alarm fire burns Framingham residence

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Three people were displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out at a three-family home in Framingham on Sunday night.

According to the Framingham Fire Department, fire crews responded to 75 Everit Avenue around 9:24 PM and found a fire burning inside the walls of a first-floor unit, according to Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.

Due to the location of the fire, the shift commander requested a second alarm, bringing all on-duty Framingham firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack and were able to quickly bring the blaze under control.

“Crews made an aggressive attack and were able to quickly bring this fire under control,” Dutcher said. “Our firefighters did an excellent job containing the fire and preventing it from spreading further through the building.”

As a result of the fire, a husband, wife, and their adult son were displaced. The other two units in the building remain habitable.

The displaced family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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