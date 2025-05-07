25 Investigates: Massachusetts launching free teacher trainings focused on literacy

Massachusetts is facing a crisis in literacy, and now there are new efforts to train up educators across the state.

The Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education and Early Education and Care are launching “Literacy Launch Institutes,” which will focus on Pre-K through third-grade reading.

As 25 Investigates has reported, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2024, 60% of Massachusetts 4th graders were reading below grade level. The numbers are even more alarming for black and brown students, as well as children considered economically disadvantaged.

On Wednesday, the state announced the trainings to help teachers get the tools they need to get students back on track.

In a press release, Gov. Maura Healey said, “It’s crucial for our teachers to be equipped with the materials and training they need to support all of their students, This summer, these institutes will give hundreds of teachers and school leaders access to cutting-edge training in early literacy best practices at no cost.”

This August, the state is offering four full days of training for up to 600 educators at no charge. The trainings will be held in Devens and Foxboro. Interested educators can apply here.

Massachusetts-based HILL for Literacy will run the institutes. School teams that participate this summer will be eligible to apply for additional support throughout the 2025-26 school year.

25 Investigates has also reported on new online resources to help families better understand reading instruction in their district.

Created by the Massachusetts Education Equity Partnership [MEEP] and EdTrust, the Massachusetts Early Literacy Dashboard is designed to help parents and caretakers navigate the system and understand what’s happening in their school district.

On the site, you can find your district in a drop-down menu. Then you’ll identify literacy score trends and how their reading curriculum stacks up, and if the district has invested in improving that curriculum.

