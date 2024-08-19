25 Investigates: Former NFL player with Mass. ties arrested after flight diverted to Boston

BOSTON — Former NFL first-round draft pick and Boston College standout Gosder Cherilus was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance during a flight that was routed back to Boston Saturday night, police say.

Police arrested Cherilus for disturbing a flight crew and disorderly conduct on a Delta flight bound for Dublin, Ireland after the plane was rerouted back to Logan Airport, Massachusetts State Police tell Boston 25 News.

A law enforcement source tells 25 Investigates that the 17th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft is accused of urinating on another passenger.

“Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement,” a Delta spokesperson told Boston 25 News. “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

Cherilus played nine seasons in the NFL after spending his entire collegiate career at Boston College.

The former offensive tackle started 116 of 132 games for the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cherilus retired from the NFL after the 2016 season.

Passengers on the canceled flight boarded a plane Sunday night that is scheduled to land in Dublin Monday morning, a Delta spokesperson said.

Cherilus is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on Monday.

Boston 25 has reached out to Cherilus, representatives with the foundation he lists on his social media profile, his agent from his NFL playing days and Boston College athletics.

