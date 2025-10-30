25 Investigates: Deadly disregard of school crossing guards

BOSTON — Stepping into oncoming traffic with little more than a stop sign, school crossing guards face a job more dangerous than their essential duty suggests. 25 Investigates partnered with its sister stations in 7 states and the Associated Press (AP) to expose the high risks and a pattern of minimal penalties for the drivers who strike them.

The investigation found that more than 225 school crossing guards have been hit or killed on the job nationwide in the last decade, and most drivers faced no serious charges, with dozens not even receiving a traffic ticket. At least 32 of the incidents were fatal, and at least three dozen were hit-and-runs, with some drivers never being found.

In Massachusetts alone, state data and media reports show that since 2012, at least 47 school crossing guards have been struck by vehicles. These crashes have resulted in three deaths and left others with debilitating injuries. The most serious penalty 25 Investigates could find for a driver was home confinement.

‘I was near death’

Susie Turner, a crossing guard for 19 years, was struck in 2020 while crossing five Holten Middle School students at the intersection of Poplar Street and Belgian Road in Danvers.

“I was near death,” Turner recounted. “My doctor said it was a miracle I made it.”

Her injuries were catastrophic: “My head went through the windshield. I went airborne, flipped over her car, and landed on the sidewalk. Cracked the back of my head open, broke my shoulder, my leg, my pelvis, you name it.” Turner’s daughter and young granddaughter witnessed the horrifying crash.

The police report indicated the 58-year-old driver from Beverly told officers she “never saw anyone in the crosswalk.” The driver was charged with negligent driving and a crosswalk violation, ultimately receiving a sentence of six months of home confinement and 100 hours of community service.

Turner says she received a life sentence of pain and mobility issues. She requires a cane to walk.

“I believe something more should have been done,” she stated, adding that she now suffers from perpetual pain, balance issues, and frequent falls. “I still to this day cannot cross on a crosswalk,” she told Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel

Fatal Crashes: Light Sentences

In 2018, Springfield crossing guard Michele Barrows was killed in a crash witnessed by her own daughter. The family sought a serious conviction for the driver, Umar Chaudhry, who was initially charged with homicide. However, the charge was reduced, and Chaudhry ultimately received probation, avoiding jail time.

“Watching my mother, friend, and caretaker be smashed into and tossed into the air, not only am I limited physically now, I suffer PTSD,” Barrows’ daughter stated at a May 2022 court hearing.

In the two other most recent fatal crossing guard incidents in Massachusetts, drivers also avoided jail time.

Many of the victims are seniors or retirees. Of the guards struck nationwide whose ages could be identified, more than half were over 65.

Drivers in early-morning incidents frequently told officers the sun was in their eyes, preventing them from seeing the guard.

Massachusetts Leads in Safety Tracking

Massachusetts is one of only two states that requires cities and towns to immediately report crossing guard strikes to the state’s Department of Labor Standards (DLS).

Michael Flanagan, Director of the DLS, acknowledged the data is clear: “It’s a really dangerous job... they’re actually stepping in front of moving traffic to protect your kids.”

When an accident occurs, the DLS dispatches an inspector who can mandate improvements to signage, speed limits, and visibility.

DLS also provides free crosswalk and safety consulting for municipalities.

“The really positive thing is we’ve actually had 23 different cities and towns reach out to us proactively,” not because of an accident, but to prevent one, Flanagan said, “Some of the towns, like Swampscott, have put a lot of money and effort into improving conditions.”

Despite these measures, victims like Suzie Turner have an important request:

“When you see a crossing guard standing at the beginning of a crosswalk. Stop. The word said stop.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group