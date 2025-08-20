25 Investigates: Canton mom detained at Logan Airport despite legal status to be released

BURLINGTON, Mass. — The Canton mother who was detained at Logan Airport despite being a legal US resident will soon be released.

ICE officials tell 25 Investigates that 42-year-old mother of three Jemmy Jimenez Rosa is being prepared for release and will be transported from Maine to Burlington, Massachusetts Wednesday evening.

Rosa’s family says she was detained on August 11 at Logan Airport while returning from a family vacation in Mexico with her husband and their three young daughters. She had been in custody until Wednesday.

Marcel Rosa, a U.S. citizen, says he handed over all the passports and his wife’s green card when they landed at Logan. He says his wife came to the US legally from Peru at the age of nine, and she has held a green card ever since. The US Government renewed her green card again in July. Still, he says an officer pulled Jemmy aside for additional questioning. She was taken into a room alone.

“I walked in, and my wife’s head was just down, and you could tell her whole spirit was just crushed,” he recalled.

Jemmy was held at Logan for four days without access to her medication, a phone call, or even a shower before being transferred to a facility in Maine.

Rosa says his wife suffers from high blood pressure, is diabetic, and takes medication to treat mental health conditions. She has been hospitalized twice for treatment, Rosa says.

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch told Boston 25 News the detainment caught his attention.

“This case obviously raised some red flags in terms of the delay and what services are available to her as a legal permanent resident,” Lynch said.

Lynch explained he was told by CBP agents that Jemmy did not request a phone call.

“That’s sort of a weak excuse; they should have informed her of that right,” Lynch said. “There were some medical issues that needed to be addressed. Those were not addressed until she was transferred up to Maine.”

Lynch also explained that he was told Jemmy was brought to Maine because there were no open beds in any similar Massachusetts facilities.

25 Investigates has asked CBP and ICE officials twice regarding the allegations of Jemmy’s detention, but has not heard back.

Rosa says when his wife was detained initially, the officer brought up a decades-old marijuana case. At age 20, Jemmy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession and served probation.

However, 25 Investigates was there when Jemmy’s criminal record was wiped clean this week.

Her attorney argued in Massachusetts District Court that Jemmy wasn’t given proper counsel when she agreed to the plea 22 years ago. The judge and prosecutor agreed.

With that decision, her attorney filed a motion to release Jemmy. He says after that, he was notified that ICE was preparing for her release.

Lynch explained that he hopes to visit Logan Airport to see the holding areas.

“Definitely worth looking into, especially where there’s a delay to getting a person access to medical care,” Lynch said.

