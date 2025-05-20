25 Investigates: 7th staffer identified with benign brain tumor at Newton-Wellesley Hospital

A seventh staff member at Newton-Wellesley Hospital has been diagnosed with a benign, non-cancerous brain tumor, the hospital confirmed to Boston 25 News on Tuesday.

“The health and well-being of our staff, clinicians, and patients is our top priority and we continue to evaluate any and all information provided to us,” a hospital spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

25 Investigates first reported in April that Newton-Wellesley Hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association were investigating after multiple nurses came forward with brain tumor diagnoses.

A sixth staff member was identified with a similar tumor a week later.

The hospital has said it conducted extensive environmental testing in the fifth-floor unit, is following CDC guidelines, and that it was determined there are no environmental risks to staff or patients.

The MNA felt the hospital’s investigation was inadequate, so they conducted a survey on their own. The MNA told 25 Investigates in early April that more than 300 past and present Newton-Wellesley nurses and staff have responded.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association tells Boston 25 that they are still finalizing their report and are working with the hospital on potential next steps.

