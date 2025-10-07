25 Investigates: 6 Fall River buildings found with faulty sprinkler heads after Gabriel House fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River city officials have identified six buildings with faulty sprinkler heads—devices that were recalled 24 years ago but never replaced, 25 Investigates has learned.

The discovery comes in the wake of a deadly fire at the Gabriel House in July that claimed 10 lives and injured dozens more.

The city launched inspections of high-risk properties after the fire, uncovering the outdated sprinkler heads. All affected buildings have since replaced the defective equipment, according to the fire chief.

A source told 25 Investigates that the recalled sprinkler heads were still installed at the Gabriel House at the time of the fire.

In response, the fire chief has sent a letter to the State Fire Marshal urging all Massachusetts communities to inspect older buildings—especially those housing vulnerable populations such as daycares, group homes, and nursing homes.

State regulations require that all properties with sprinkler systems undergo annual testing by a licensed sprinkler company.

