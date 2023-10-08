23-year-old woman killed in crash between minivan and tow truck in South Boston

A 23-year-old is dead after a crash between a minivan and a tow truck in South Boston, Saturday night.

According to Mass. State Police, around 11:33 p.m. officers responded to a crash in South Boston.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was driving a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica westbound on South Boston Bypass Road, just east of Frontage Road. The Chrysler crossed over the double solid yellow lines and struck a tow truck that was eastbound on South Boston Bypass Road.

The tow truck was transporting a vehicle on its bed at the time of the crash.

The operator of the Chrysler sustained severe injuries and was extricated from her vehicle by responding Troopers.

She was transported by Boston EMS to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The operator of the tow truck, a 65-year-old man from Rowley, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.

The victim’s name and hometown are not being released at this time and the cause of the crash is under investigation by state police.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

