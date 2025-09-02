23-year-old motorcyclist killed in weekend crash identified as Sterling firefighter, police say

BERLIN, Mass. — Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Sunday night.

According to Berlin Police Chief Eric J. Schartner, 23-year-old Jack Bonazzoli, of Clinton, Massachusetts, was traveling west on West Street around 9:30 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle, crashing into a nearby home.

Despite lifesaving efforts by responding crews, Bonazzoli succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police say Bonazzoli recently joined the Sterling Fire Department and possessed a passion to dedicate his future to public service.

He was set to attend the Massachusetts Fire Academy next month.

"Jack’s enthusiasm, dedication, and bright personality made an instant positive impact on our department," the Sterling Fire Department wrote in a social media post. "He always had everyone around him laughing. Jack had a passion for emergency service and for physical fitness, and pushed his fellow department members to better themselves each and every shift. Jack is already dearly missed by his department members. We keep those who love him in our thoughts during this difficult time."

“We are deeply saddened from the events that transpired last night and we are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers,” Chief Schartner said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

