23-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Berlin

BERLIN, Mass. — A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Berlin.

According to Berlin Police, on Sunday night, around 9:31, officers responded to a crash on West Street,

Investigation indicates a motorcycle was traveling west on West St. when it lost control and struck a home; the operator was found nearby.

Upon arrival the the scene, Berlin Fire/EMS provided immediate aid to the victim, identified as a 23-year-old man from a neighboring town. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on scene.

No occupants of the home were injured.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time,” Police Chief Eric Schartner said. “It truly is a tragic event, and a life taken too soon is heartbreaking for his loved ones as well as the first responders on scene,” he added.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

