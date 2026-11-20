FALL RIVER, Mass. — A 22-year-old man wanted on gun charges was taken into custody in Fall River Thursday night.

Officers took Jovanie Christopher into custody on Globe Street.

Police said they had been looking for Christopher for two weeks after finding a gun and ammunition inside his apartment.

Detectives said they found a Glock 19 9mm handgun that was equipped with a 31-round magazine loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Fall River Interim Police Chief J.T. Hoar said detectives also found a loaded 15-round magazine, a box of 9mm ammunition and five spent shell casings.

Undercover officers determined he was staying at a friend’s house on East Main Street.

Police said Christopher was charged with two counts of possession of a large-capacity feeding device, one count of possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, and trespassing.

According to officers, he was arrested in June 2023 and convicted on firearm charges.

Court records indicated Christopher pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license in August 2024 and was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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