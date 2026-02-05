2026 NFL Honors: See full list of Patriots players, coaches up for awards tonight

SAN FRANCISCO — The 2026 NFL Honors will be held at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, on Thursday night ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl LX.

Actor Jon Hamm will host the ceremony, celebrating the best of the NFL from the 2025 season, including awarding the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award, for which New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is a finalist.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

Categories up for grabs tonight include Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, among others.

There are a total of six Patriots players and coaches up for awards tonight:

QB Drake Maye: Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year

RB TreVeyon Henderson: Offensive Rookie of the Year

WR Stefon Diggs: Comeback Player of the Year

TE Hunter Henry: Walter Payton Man of the Year

Mike Vrabel: Coach of the Year

Josh McDaniels: Assistant Coach of the Year

The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be announced, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime coach Bill Belichick won’t be included. The triumphant duo were first-time Hall of Fame finalists, but weren’t selected for entry, according to reports.

NFL Network will air the NFL Honors Red Carpet Show at 8 p.m. The ceremony then gets underway at 9 p.m. on NBC.

The Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

