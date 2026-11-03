2026 Mass. midterm election results: Live vote counts in races for AG, Auditor, Treasurer

DEDHAM, Mass. — Results are being tallied in the Massachusetts races for Attorney General, Auditor, and Treasurer after voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the 2026 midterm election.
Democratic Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is seeking reelection and faces GOP challenger Michael Walsh.
Track our live vote count in the race for Attorney General:
Democratic Auditor Diana DiZoglio is seeking reelection and faces Libertarian challenger Al Ozonoff.
Track our live vote count in the race for Auditor:
Democratic Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is seeking reelection and faces GOP challenger Elizabeth Dionne.
Track our live vote count in the race for Treasurer:
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