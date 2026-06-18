2026 FIFA World Cup: Watch 3 matches on Boston 25 today, Team USA prepares to play on Friday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Team USA is just one day away from its second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a showdown against Australia set for Friday afternoon.

Despite the quick turnaround, there’s still a major question surrounding the health of star forward Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic has now trained separately for a third straight day after suffering a calf injury in the U.S. team’s opening win over Paraguay. The injury occurred after he was kicked during play, forcing him to leave that match early.

As of now, Pulisic is still expected to play against Australia, though his availability remains a concern leading up to kickoff.

His teammates say they’re preparing either way.

“Hopefully Christian is going to be ready for the game because he’s a big player to us and we really want him to be there,” one player said. “But of course everybody’s got to be ready to go. The depth of this team is something that I’ve never seen before.”

Friday’s match kicks off at 3 p.m. in Seattle. Both the U.S. and Australia sit atop their group with three points, but Team USA currently holds the edge on goal differential.

You can watch the match live on Boston 25. There’s also a full slate of World Cup action on Thursday:

11 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Live

— FIFA World Cup Live Noon — Czechia vs. South Africa

— Czechia vs. South Africa 3 p.m. — Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

— Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 8 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Live

— FIFA World Cup Live 9 p.m. — Mexico vs. South Korea (following FIFA World Cup Today)

Stay with Boston 25 for continuing coverage from Foxborough and across the tournament, with matches also airing on FS1.

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