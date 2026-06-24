2026 FIFA World Cup today: Watch a tripleheader on Boston 25, including Scotland vs. Brazil match

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Day 14 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings a busy slate, with several teams closing out the group stage and three matches on tap.

Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on Boston 25 News with FIFA World Live, leading into a tripleheader of games.

The action kicks off at 3 p.m. with Switzerland taking on Canada. At 6 p.m., Scotland faces a tough test against Brazil. The nightcap features Czechia battling Mexico at 9 p.m.

Mexico has already secured enough points to advance to the knockout round, but the final matches will determine their positioning and which teams join them in advancing.

The next match at Boston Stadium in Foxborough is on Friday, when powerhouses Norway and France square off with Group I on the line.

With group play winding down, every match carries major implications as teams fight to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

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