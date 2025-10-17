2025 Head of the Charles Regatta: Race schedule, spectator spots, where to park, how to get around

Thousands of athletes and spectators are expected to flock to the Boston area this weekend for the 2025 Head of the Charles Regatta, which officially kicks off Friday in Cambridge along the banks of the Charles River.

Since 1965, rowers have come from near and far to participate , in the world’s largest regatta, but the fun isn’t limited to competitors. There are many ways for spectators to get involved in the weekend’s festivities.

Spectators traveling to and from the Regatta are encouraged to use public transportation. Parking availability is limited for spectators and parts of Memorial Drive will be closed over race weekend.

For the race schedule on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, click here.

WHERE TO WATCH

Start Line at Boston University DeWolfe Boathouse

The DeWolfe boathouse is where the race begins. Spectators can watch crews queueing for the race start from the Dr. Paul Dudley White Bike Path in front of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. For a view of the basin and the start line head to the Boston University Bridge.

Boston University Bridge & Grand Junction Railroad Bridge

Originally called the Cottage Farm Bridge, the BU Bridge was renamed for Boston University at its southern end when students lobbied state lawmakers in 1949. The BU Bridge is unique on the Course because it has a companion: the older Grand Junction Railroad Bridge cuts diagonally beneath, its steel sections tattooed with colorful graffiti. The red-and-white tag above the upstream travel arch receives an annual motivational update for Head Of The Charles racers from unknown members of the Boston collegiate rowing community. The BU Bridge is not the only bridge—as some claim incorrectly—but one of three known in the world where simultaneously a plane can fly over a car driving over a train chugging over a rower quietly, motorlessly, working the water.

SADL (Singles and Doubles Launch) at Magazine Beach

The Singles and Doubles Launch area is next to Riverside Boat Club and Magazine beach. Head here to watch the races for a quieter Regatta experience.

River Street Bridge

The River Street Bridge is the 2nd bridge along the race course and offers a clear view of the Powerhouse Stretch. The Stretch is a straight section of the river that starts at the top of Magazine Beach and ends just before the Weeks Footbridge.

Western Avenue Bridge

The Western Avenue Bridge is the 3rd bridge along the race course and offers a view of the end of the Powerhouse Stretch and boats heading into the infamous Weeks Footbridge turn.

Weeks Footbridge

The iconic 5th bridge along the race course is known to all rowers for its sharp 90-degree turn making it extremely difficult for crews to navigate especially if multiple crews are attempting passage. Viewing from the top of the bridge is one of the most popular spots at the Regatta.

Weld Exhibition at Riverbend Park

The Weld Exhibition venue is the most popular destination for food and beverage sampling and vending at the Regatta. Head here to picnic and watch the racing between the Weeks Footbridge and Anderson Bridge. The Weld Exhibition is a short 7-minute walk from the Harvard Square MBTA station.

Reunion Village

Whether you’re a spectator, a competitor, or simply in need of refreshment, be sure to check out the Reunion Village. The Village offers a fun and relaxed atmosphere located at the halfway point in the race on the Cambridge side of the Charles River. Everyone is welcome at the Village. Clubs, schools, alumni groups, parents, boosters and travel groups are all urged to visit! Admission is $10/day. 21+ can purchase alcohol.

Anderson Bridge

The Anderson bridge is the 6th bridge on the race course next to Harvard’s Weld Boathouse.

Eliot Bridge

The 7th and final bridge of the race course in front of Regatta headquarters at the Cambridge Boat Club.

Eliot Bridge Enclosure at Hospitality Row

The Enclosure will sit at the river’s edge, upstream of the Eliot Bridge, a short walk from the Rowing and Fitness Expo and the Finish Area Launch Site (FALS). The EBE is a ticketed hospitality tent. Patrons of the Enclosure will enjoy a distinctive dining experience, as well as premium beers, fine wines, and soda. Weekend, Single Day and Reserve Table tickets are available for the Eliot Bridge Enclosure. Tickets will be available online until sold out. Ticket purchasers must be 21 years of age or older. You may purchase tickets for your guests or accompanying children.

Attager Row: Rowing & Fitness Expo at Herter Park

Home of the main athlete staging area, the Attager Row (Regatta spelled backwards) athlete registration and awards tent. The Expo is also the retail center of the Regatta with 40+ rowing product vendors along with corporate sponsors. Look for custom Regatta merchandise here!

FALS Bar

The FALS Bar is the newest venue at the Head Of The Charles Regatta. FALS Bar is a beer, wine and cocktail garden and viewing area located next to the main Attager Row registration & awards tent. FALS Bar will open on Friday and be open through Sunday. The venue is open to all spectators.

Finish Line at Herter Park

The Finish Line at Herter Park concludes the 4702m race course and offers dramatic views of crews finishing the race. Be sure to check out the Finish Line bollards installed in 2016.

PARKING

Parking for spectators, athletes, and volunteers is extremely limited. Event organizers advise anyone driving to carpool whenever possible.

Harvard Stadium

Accessible off of Soldiers Field Road heading East. Parking will be available for about 500 cars. The location is across from the FALS/Rowing and Fitness Expo area.

Available: Friday and Saturday (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Cost: $40/day

Alewife T Station

Accessible from Route 2 off of I-95. Garage with parking for 2,733 cars and Red Line T service to Harvard Square, a short walk to the river and the Weld Exhibition/Reunion Village area.

Cost: $9/day

GETTING AROUND

Ride Shares

The Head of the Charles Regatta encourages spectators and athletes to use ridesharing apps as a mode of transportation to and from the event.

Public Transportation

All those who are not arriving with boats on their cars are STRONGLY advised to use public transportation. The course is within easy walking distance of 3 MBTA stations (Central & Harvard on the RED line, and BU Central on the B Branch of the Green Line) and multiple bus routes travel near to the course (1, 47, 64, 66, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 86). See www.mbta.com for detailed route and schedule information.

Driving Directions

FALS – Mass Pike to exit 131, follow signs to Cambridge. Stay straight through several traffic lights and across the River Street Bridge. Once across the bridge, take a left onto Memorial Drive (there will be a Shell station and a Mobile station at the corners.) Stay on Memorial Drive for 1.6 miles at which point it will fork (near the Cambridge Boat Club.) Staying to the left, follow signs for Watertown/Newton. Proceed through the traffic light, and as you approach Eliot Bridge, follow signs for Boston/Newton. As you are crossing Eliot bridge stay to the right and an HOCR volunteer will meet your trailer and direct you to a parking space. It would be helpful to consult a parking map or course map to assist with directions.

SADL (Magazine Beach) – Same as above, except go RIGHT onto Memorial Drive once you cross the River Street Bridge. Magazine Beach is located about 1/4 mile downstream of Riverside Boat Club, across from the large Shell sign.

