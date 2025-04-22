2025 Earth Day: Transportation emissions fueling climate change in Massachusetts, data shows

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tuesday, April 22, 2025, is Earth Day.

The event has been celebrated since 1970, and this year the theme is “Our Power, Our Planet,” according to Earthday.org.

Individuals and communities are encouraged to consider ways to take advantage of alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal.

MASSACHUSETTS EMISSIONS

In Massachusetts, 2020 data shows that the top producer of pollution that contributes to climate change is transportation. Unfortunately, the solution isn’t simple or cheap.

Some ideas proposed by Climate Central include reducing demand (carpooling), electric and fuel-efficient vehicles, and walkable and bikeable cities.

Climate solutions

Although walking and biking trails are nice ideas for folks who live close to work, they are not practical in the cold, snowy winter months. Electric vehicles can be very costly, and a challenge with a patchy charging network across New England, particularly of the fast-charging stations. The best long-term investment could be a more widespread and reliable public transportation network.

MASSACHUSETTS WARMING

Since the first Earth Day in 1970, the average temperature in Boston has gone up 2.1 degrees. The average temperatures in Massachusetts have increased by 3.7 degrees. In fact, Massachusetts is tied with Delaware and New Jersey for the 2nd biggest increase in the 50 states, only behind Alaska.

Climate Central (Climate Central)

Data shows that winters are shrinking and warm seasons are expanding. New Englanders have longer exposure to pests like ticks and mosquitoes with longer stretches between the last and first frost. Locally, the window to tap for maple syrup is shorter with a warming climate. Between the longer growing season and higher levels of CO2, pollen and poison ivy can actually be more potent, too! There are plenty of ways a warming climate will affect local residents.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

You can find a link to local public and private events at Earthday.org. Check Facebook and your town website for additional volunteer opportunities.

EARTH DAY HISTORY

The April 22 date was originally chosen to encourage college students to get involved between spring break and their final exams. The attitude toward the environment has changed profoundly in the past 55 years since that first Earth Day. The EPA was established in 1970 and the following decade signed into effect: the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and Safe Water Drinking Act, among so many other environment and health-focused laws.

