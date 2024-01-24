2024 James Beard semifinalists: List of New England restaurants, chefs up for culinary awards

BOSTON — The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its semifinalists for awards that recognize the most prestigious restaurants and chefs in the United States.

Each New England state is represented among the semifinalists up for a James Beard Award -- an honor reserved for those who are “creating exceptional food, food media content, and better food systems while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards celebrate excellence across a range of experiences, from fine-dining establishments to casual gems, and emerging talents to established luminaries.

The semifinalists list will be narrowed down on April 3 and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago on June 10.

The 2024 semifinalists from New England are listed below:

Outstanding Restaurateur:

Cara Stadler and Cecile Stadler, BaoBao Dumpling House, Tao Yuan Restaurant, and ZaoZe Cafe & Market, Portland, ME

Chris Viaud, Greenleaf, Ansanm, and Pavilion, Wolfeboro, NH

Outstanding Chef

Renee Touponce, The Port of Call, Mystic, CT

Outstanding Restaurant

Bywater, Warren, RI

Coracora, West Hartford, CT

Emerging Chef

Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence, RI

Joe Robbins, Bissell Brothers Three Rivers Kitchen, Milo, ME

Best New Restaurant

The Alna Store, Alna, ME

Comfort Kitchen, Dorchester, MA

Tuxpan Taqueria, Central Falls, RI

Outstanding Bakery

ZU Bakery, Portland, ME

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME

Kristina Zontini, Super Secret Ice Cream, Bethlehem, NH

Outstanding Hospitality

Giusto, Newport, RI

Woodford Food & Beverage, Portland, ME

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

haley.henry wine bar, Boston, MA

Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA

Outstanding Bar

Barr Hill Cocktail Bar, Montpelier, VT

Courtland Club, Providence, RI

Best Chef: Northeast

Celia Bruns, Artemisia Cafe, Portland, ME

Peter Carvelli, Foglia, Bristol, RI

Tracy Chang, Pagu, Cambridge, MA

Cara Chigazola Tobin, Honey Road, Burlington, VT

John daSilva, Chickadee, Boston, MA

Conor Dennehy, Tallula, Cambridge, MA

Subat Dilmurat, Jahunger, Providence, RI

Ian Driscoll, Bar Futo, Portland, ME

Patricia Estorino, Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar, Cambridge, MA

Lee Frank, Otis Restaurant, Exeter, NH

Valerie Goldman, The Honey Paw, Portland, ME

Cecelia Lizotte, Suya Joint, Boston, MA

Laurence Louie, Rubato, Quincy, MA

Maria Meza, Dolores, Providence, RI

Rachel Miller, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Lynn, MA

David Standridge, The Shipwright’s Daughter, Mystic, CT

Jake Stevens, Leeward, Portland, ME

Micah Tavelli, Paradiso Hi-Fi, Burlington, VT

Andy Teixeira, Newport Vineyards, Middletown, RI

Basil Yu, Yagi Noodles, Newport, RI

Semifinalists from across the country are listed in the document below:

