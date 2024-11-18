20-year-old killed in crash on I-95 in Maine, state police say

BENTON, Maine — A 20-year-old man was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 95 in Maine, state police said Monday.

Isaiah Mathieu, of Clinton, died in a single-vehicle crash in Benton on Sunday afternoon, state police said.

At approximately 4:17 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the area of mile marker 134, northbound on I-95 in Benton for the report of a single-vehicle crash off the right side of the roadway.

When troopers arrived, they found Mathieu, the driver and sole occupant of a 2004 Chevy Trax, dead at the scene, state police said.

An initial investigation found that Mathieu failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway before going off the right side and striking a guardrail, state police said.

After striking the guardrail, the Chevy Trax had “substantial” damage before entering a ditch near the tree line, investigators said.

Investigators said speed and failure to negotiate the roadway are contributing factors in the crash, although the exact reason why Mathieu left the roadway remains unclear.

Troopers were assisted on scene by MaineDOT, the Clinton Fire Department, and Blanchard’s Towing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

