Update: Missing 10-year-old from Dorchester located, police say

BOSTON — 8:51 p.m. update: Boston Police say they have located the missing 10-year-old from Dorchester.

CANCELLED- BPD Missing Person Alert: 10-Year-Old Zayleigh Bourget, Of Dorchesterhttps://t.co/Xz72Joq8mu — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 10, 2025

Original article: Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old from Dorchester.

She was last seen on Friday around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Hecla Street, according to Boston Police.

She is described as a 4′08″, 120lb Hispanic female with thin, brown, wavy, hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she has a developmental disability and is known to frequent the area of Ronan Park, Ryan Playground, the Mather School, Savin Hill, and stores in the 500 block of Geneva Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and a black windbreaker.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

