2 young women die days after being pulled from water off North Shore

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Two young women who were swept away while swimming and pulled unconscious from the water off the North Shore of Massachusetts on Sunday have died, authorities announced Friday.

The women were rescued by fishermen in the Merrimack River area of Newburyport’s Plum Island Point after 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to City Marshal Matthew Simons and Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III.

The women were initially brought to Anna Jacques Hospital and later transferred to hospitals in Boston and Burlington in critical condition.

Officials identified the women as Dahiana Canas, 25, of East Boston, and Vanessa Correa, 25, of Lynn. Correa passed away on Wednesday, while Canas died on Thursday.

Simons thanked the first responders and the local fishermen who helped get the women out of the water and onto shore.

“As a community, our hearts are heavy with the tragic news that the two young women rescued from the Merrimack River earlier this week have passed away. On behalf of the City of Newburyport, I extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” Simons said in a statement. ”We are extremely grateful to the citizens and first responders who fought tirelessly to save them. We ask that the community keep all those involved in this traumatic incident in their thoughts and prayers.”

Simons and Bradbury said that a preliminary investigation suggests this incident was a tragic accident.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office and Newburyport police continue to investigate the incident.

