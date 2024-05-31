2 women hurt after stabbing in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Two women were hurt after a stabbing in Leominster.

According to police, around 9 a.m. a call came in for reports of a workplace stabbing at the US Pack on Whitney Street.

Boston 25 is told two women got into a fight and one stabbed the other.

Both were taken to the hospital and they are both expected to survive.

One of the women will be facing charges and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

