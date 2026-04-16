2 students struck near Boston schools within a week, sparking calls for action

BOSTON — Two students and a cyclist were struck by cars outside Boston schools within just the last week, according to principal email’s sent to parents. It’s raising new concerns about traffic in the area and parents are calling on the city to do better.

Last week, Mason Elementary Families got back-to-back emails about the incidents at their campus in Roxbury. The first being a student struck during the Wednesday morning drop off, and then just the next day, a cyclist was struck around the same time.

Christina Norris says her 4th grader goes to Mason Elementary, and she was disappointed to hear about what happened but not surprised. Especially when she heard it happened again this past Monday, when another student was hit in front of the James Condon school in South Boston.

“It’s kind of scary; kids are supposed to be safe when they go to school,” Norris said. “It’s not a coincidence anymore, it’s a pattern and something needs to be done. It’s not just directly in front of the schools; it’s the roads leading up to the schools where the traffic gets congested in the morning and in the afternoon.”

Councilor Ed Flynn represents South Boston and agrees that something has to change.

“It’s somewhat of a narrow street and having buses pulled over while they drop off students and at the same time, cars are coming from the opposite direction, does present problems,” Councilor Flynn said.

Councilor Flynn said he knows crossing guards do their best to manage traffic but said they can’t be the only people responsible.

“I do think there’s a role for Boston Police to play at schools that are very busy or potentially dangerous, and this might be one,” Councilor Flynn said. “We need to do a better job providing a safer environment for students.”

Norris agrees that traffic enforcement could help but also suggests that arrival times could be staggered.

“You’re looking at a time when there’s kids and buses and cars all at the same time and it causes a lot more danger and a lot more congestion,” Norris said.

Icy Rolling, a South Boston resident who has earned the name “neighborhood grandma” by helping kids get on and off the bus, agrees that student safety needs to be a top priority.

“They need to make it safe for these kids,” Rolling said. “We have got to stand up for them by all means necessary. No excuses.”

“This isn’t about one incident or one person. It’s about making sure our school zones and surrounding roads are safe for every child in this city,” Norris added.

Boston25 did reach out to Boston Public Schools, and a spokesperson provided the following statement:

<i>“The safety of our school communities is our highest priority, and we remind everyone to follow pedestrian and traffic rules. We appreciate Boston Police and EMS, who responded to each incident and provided immediate support, ensuring the well-being of those involved. We encourage everyone to remain aware of their surroundings and to follow established safety practices, including using designated crosswalks and safe drop-off locations. We will continue to prioritize the safe arrival and dismissal of all students, families and staff.”</i> — Boston Public Schools

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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