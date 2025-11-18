2 people suffer life-threatening injuries, dogs dead after crash at New Hampshire toll plaza

BEDFORD, N.H. — A woman and her passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at a New Hampshire toll plaza that also left two dogs in the vehicle dead on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police say the crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. when a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 76-year-old Cheryl North, of Manchester, veered and struck a concrete barrier at the Bedford Toll Plaza while traveling south on the F.E. Everett Turnpike.

Both North and her passenger were transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Two of the three dogs did not survive, according to authorities. The surviving dog was taken into the care of animal control officers from Bedford and Merrimack.

Three southbound toll lanes were closed for nearly two and a half hours while the incident was being investigated.

While speed appears to be a factor, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper First Class Tyler Duhamel at Tyler.J.Duhamel@dos.nh.gov.

