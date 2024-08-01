2 people rushed to hospital after fire at Cape Cod home

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Cape Cod early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 50 Astor Way in South Yarmouth found two people in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Yarmouth Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims, who were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Video from the scene showed an ambulance racing away from the home and many firefighters gathered in the area.

Cape Cod fire leaves 2 hospitalized

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Yarmouth Fire Department with an investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

